Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allena B. Lewis
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Allena B. Lewis

June 18, 1937 - December 15, 2021

Allena B. Lewis, 84, of Lincoln, passed away December 15, 2021, in Wahoo. Born June 18, 1937, in Casper, WY to Floyd and Nadine (Brown) Jones. Allena was a graduate of the University of Nebraska. She was an instructor at Southeast Community College for 25 years teaching commercial art. Allena was a member of the First Baptist Church and Lincoln Advertising Club.

Family members include her sons Daniel (Bobbie Jo) Lewis, Ceresco, and David (Holly) Lewis, Martell, grandson Andrew Allan Lewis. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Allan, and brother Larry Jones.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm Wednesday (12-22-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons - South Lincoln Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Allena my friend the last 17 months. She had an outstanding personality and a big heart. I visited with her almost everyday as she shared some of her memories. It was always an honor to see her art work that she sketched everyday. She also enjoyed playing solitaire and reading her bible. I will miss her and never forget her.
Debbie Ault
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results