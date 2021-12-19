Allena B. Lewis

June 18, 1937 - December 15, 2021

Allena B. Lewis, 84, of Lincoln, passed away December 15, 2021, in Wahoo. Born June 18, 1937, in Casper, WY to Floyd and Nadine (Brown) Jones. Allena was a graduate of the University of Nebraska. She was an instructor at Southeast Community College for 25 years teaching commercial art. Allena was a member of the First Baptist Church and Lincoln Advertising Club.

Family members include her sons Daniel (Bobbie Jo) Lewis, Ceresco, and David (Holly) Lewis, Martell, grandson Andrew Allan Lewis. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Allan, and brother Larry Jones.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm Wednesday (12-22-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com