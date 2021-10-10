Aloise E. (Connolly) Ferris

October 7, 2021

Aloise E. (Connolly) Ferris was greeted by the Face of God on October 7, 2021 at her residence in Lincoln, Nebraska, with loving family members at her side. Aloise was a long-time resident of South Sioux City, having moved to a retirement community in Lincoln in 2019 to insure safety and convenience during the pandemic. Aloise was the daughter of Aloysius and Edna Connolly, and was raised on their family farm in Jefferson, South Dakota.

She met and married her loving husband of 48 years, William Keith Ferris, in 1952. Together they purchased and grew The Park Plaza Motel, Restaurant and Lounge in South Sioux City. They were both invested and involved in their community for decades. Keith and Aloise raised six children in addition to their business and community responsibilities.

Aloise is survived by five living children: Martin and Becky Ferris, South Sioux City; Michael and Susan Ferris. Lincoln; Ward and Ann Ferris, South Sioux City; Bryan and Vicki Ferris, Marion. Iowa; Claudia and Mike Horner, South Sioux City. Her youngest son, Thomas Edward Ferris, died in 1973. She has 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1405 S 1st Ave in South Sioux City on Wednesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. with viewing at 10:00 a.m. Aloise will be buried alongside her husband, Keith, at St. Michael's Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Memorials in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. The funeral will be live streamed, for the link or to leave an on line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com