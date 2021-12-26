Menu
Althea Mae Schamp
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Althea Mae Schamp

October 14, 1926 - December 22, 2021

Althea Mae Schamp, age 95, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Althea was born October 14, 1926 to Adam and Katherine Rohrig.

Althea is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Bob Schamp; daughter, Karen Schamp. Althea is survived by her two loving daughters; Kathy Schamp, Kristie Laughlin; grandchildren, Julie Rondeau, Marcie (Darrick) Prock, Ginger (James) Hunt, Aaron (Tracy) Grauer, Jill (Ryan) Lewis, Luke Grauer, Roger Stander; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at a later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
