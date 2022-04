Alvin Arthur Schmeling

August 6, 1932 - March 6, 2021

Alvin Arthur Schmeling was born August 6, 1932 and died March 6, 2021. Alvin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was married to Janet Louise Postelwait on July 15, 1967 and was happily married for 49 years. He is survived by his two sons and their families- David & Pam, Dan & Kim. Graveside services will be held at Lincoln Memorial at 11am Friday March 12, 2021. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com