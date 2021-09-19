Menu
Amy Jo Greving
1957 - 2021
Amy Jo Greving

June 17, 1957 - September 14, 2021

Amy Jo Greving, 64, passed away on September 14, 2021. Born June 17, 1957 to Fred and Mary Berniklau. Amy married the love of her life Mike Greving on October 20, 1979. She was a graduate of UNL and had her Masters Degree in Museum Studies – Horticulture.

Amy is survived by her husband, Michael Greving, her sister Jan Boyd and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given in Amy's name to the family for future designation. To leave on online condolence, go to www.blmfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
Mike, I am so sorry to hear about Amy's passing. She will be so very missed. I have adored your love for one another during the time I got to know you from your cheeseburger dates to the Ding. She will be so missed.
elli lamprecht
Friend
September 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss cherish your memories and keep her in your heart. My deepest sympathy
Tom Greving
September 21, 2021
Mike and family. I am so saddened to hear of Amy's passing. She was a very sweet and kind person. My sympathy and prayers are with you all.
Gayle Pierce
Family
September 20, 2021
Mike - I am so sorry. Amy was such a kind and warm person. She always made me feel she cared about others over herself.
Steve Clements
Friend
September 19, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to Amy´s family. I knew Amy from Sunday school at a very young age, and we always attended each other´s birthday parties growing up. We loved being classmates at LSE and working together at the grocery store. She was the vocalist at my wedding, and those attending wondered if she was a professional singer. She had such a beautiful voice. Although I haven´t been in contact with Amy for many years she is remembered fondly as a wonderful friend. May God bless you Mike and family.
Dawn (Lindbloom) Vest
Friend
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all family members. Loved Amy's free spirit. Praying for Peace an comfort too all.
Veronica Benjamin Johnson
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Amy, A wonderful friend to me when I needed one. She so loved the out doors and the sweet smell of her drying herbs. I will miss her Mike, Please know I am praying that God comfort you during this difficult time,
Marjorie Schwabauer
Friend
September 19, 2021
We are so shocked and saddened by this completely unexpected news.....Amy was such a kind, beautiful soul, always happy and ready for a good laugh! We will miss you, Amy......safe travels.
Jon and Carol Morgenson
Friend
September 19, 2021
