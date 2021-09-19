Amy Jo Greving

June 17, 1957 - September 14, 2021

Amy Jo Greving, 64, passed away on September 14, 2021. Born June 17, 1957 to Fred and Mary Berniklau. Amy married the love of her life Mike Greving on October 20, 1979. She was a graduate of UNL and had her Masters Degree in Museum Studies – Horticulture.

Amy is survived by her husband, Michael Greving, her sister Jan Boyd and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given in Amy's name to the family for future designation. To leave on online condolence, go to www.blmfh.com