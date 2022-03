Analiya Cecilia Rosas-Vargas

June 4, 2021

Analiya Cecilia Rosas-Vargas was born at rest on June 4, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She is survived by her loving parents, Karina Ruiz Vargas & Jesus Rosas; siblings, Itzayana Rosas-Vargas & Adrian Rosas-Vargas; and her extended Rosas & Vargas families.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Saturday (6/12/21) at Cristo Rey Catholic Church.