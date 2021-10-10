Menu
Andrew B. Balok
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Andrew B. Balok

December 19, 1961 - September 23, 2021

Andrew B. Balok, 59, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on September 23, 2021. Andrew was born on December 19, 1961, in Lincoln, to Vincent and Mary Balok. He graduated from Southeast High School and was most recently living in Edwards, CO.

Family members include his brother, Douglas Balok of Colorado Springs, CO and Kate Masoulf of Broomfield, CO; aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made at www.roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
