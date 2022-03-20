Andris "Andy" Cepure

May 27, 1963 - March 15, 2022

Andris "Andy" Cepure, 58, of Lincoln, passed away March 15, 2022. Born May 27, 1963 in Lincoln, NE to Janis "John" and Janice (Vosburg) Cepure. Andy was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1981. He attended the University of Nebraska, majoring in Art. He worked in a variety of jobs including office manager for Norrell Healthcare and Art Restoration for Metro Art Gallery. Andy was skilled in many things like construction, handiwork, mechanics, painting, gardening, and cooking. He had a special place in his heart for his 3 nephews and many animal friends.

Family members include his mother Janice Cepure; sister Daina Cepure Sain (Gary); brother Paul (Marche') Cepure; nephews, Johnathan (Beth) Samuelson, Nick and Zac Cepure; step-mother, Karen (Billy) Shelton; step-sister K. Jeannie Howe; step-niece and nephew Vickie O'Neal, Joseph Koenig; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins & friends. Andy was preceded in death by his father and brother, Mikael Cepure and grandparents.

A gathering of family & friends will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11 AM - 2 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). Casual attire requested. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com