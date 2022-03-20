Menu
Andris "Andy" Cepure
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
Andris "Andy" Cepure

May 27, 1963 - March 15, 2022

Andris "Andy" Cepure, 58, of Lincoln, passed away March 15, 2022. Born May 27, 1963 in Lincoln, NE to Janis "John" and Janice (Vosburg) Cepure. Andy was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1981. He attended the University of Nebraska, majoring in Art. He worked in a variety of jobs including office manager for Norrell Healthcare and Art Restoration for Metro Art Gallery. Andy was skilled in many things like construction, handiwork, mechanics, painting, gardening, and cooking. He had a special place in his heart for his 3 nephews and many animal friends.

Family members include his mother Janice Cepure; sister Daina Cepure Sain (Gary); brother Paul (Marche') Cepure; nephews, Johnathan (Beth) Samuelson, Nick and Zac Cepure; step-mother, Karen (Billy) Shelton; step-sister K. Jeannie Howe; step-niece and nephew Vickie O'Neal, Joseph Koenig; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins & friends. Andy was preceded in death by his father and brother, Mikael Cepure and grandparents.

A gathering of family & friends will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11 AM - 2 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). Casual attire requested. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
I knew Andris but hadn't seen him in several years. He was such a wonderful artist and a sweet soul. He loved being generous and making others happy. He loved his cats, his mom, and his extended family dearly. Andris was intelligent and so interesting. I hope he is now enjoying his new life on the other side of this one. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many. Condolences to his family and his cats that he loved so much.
Amanda Owen-Doerr
Friend
March 18, 2022
