Angela Sue Clark

May 13, 1965 - March 20, 2022

Angela Sue Clark, age 56 passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Angela was born May 13, 1965 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Larry and Karen Clark. Angela graduated in 1983 from Lincoln East High School.

Preceded in death by her father Larry Clark; grandmother Elizabeth Chambers. Survived by son Jett Antons; mother Karen Clark; and close friend Kristie Liegl; and many other cousins and friends.

Visitation: Monday, March 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM. lincolnfh.com