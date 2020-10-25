Angela Ida (Chavez) Grajeda

January 28, 1937 - October 7, 2020

In loving memory of Angela Ida Grajeda (Chavez). Angela was born in Belen, NM on January 28, 1937 to Mateo and Flora Chavez. She had two brothers, Paul and Sonny, and two sisters, Carmelita Lape and Pearl Moore. She is survived by Carmelita and Pearl's husband, Jack.

The Chavez family moved to Barstow, CA, where she met the love of her life, Ralph Grajeda. He played sax at an Army dance where she insisted on meeting him. They married and had four children who all survive their parents: Joan Driggs, Greg, Lori Chleborad and David. She is also survived by four grandchildren – Alex (and Amanda) Driggs, Michael (and Lisa) Driggs, Emily and Sophia Chleborad.

Angela was well known for her sharp and spicy wit, love of dancing and love of her family. She was an incredible cook and could whip up something delicious, even when the cupboards appeared bare! Homemade tortillas and her native Mexican dishes were her specialty – dishes from home, made with love.

Angela loved the holidays. She always created an over abundant feast and enjoyed decorating her home for the season. Those joyful, crazy holidays will be greatly missed. Her children and grandchildren were always top priority. She enjoyed surprising and delighting them, especially her grandchildren, with homemade birthday cakes and cards, neighborhood walks and treasures from her favorite thrift stores.

When her children were school age, Angela entered the workforce at UNO. She then spent years working at UNL (Chemistry Department and the Office of Student Affairs). She retired from a position at State Personnel. She built strong relationships and was a valuable team member in all her professional positions. Her writing skills stood out in both her professional and personal life. Angela was a strong leader, a hard worker and was always available to mentor those who sought her assistance. She passionately followed politics, always rooting for the disadvantaged. She was a loyal and trusted friend who enjoyed getting together and having fun.

Angela passed away on October 7, 2020 of natural causes. She followed her husband's lead and donated her body for research and education. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but knowing Angela, she will always be with us, encouraging us to be our best. A service announcement will be made at a later date. Condolences can be left at ww.lincolnccfh.com