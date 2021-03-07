Anita Rae (Owens) Crouse

September 14, 1934 - March 3, 2021

Anita Rae (Owens) Crouse age 86 of Lincoln passed away March 3, 2021. She was born September 14, 1934 in Exeter, Nebraska to Rex and Evelyn (Ingram) Owens. Anita was always on the go busying herself with work and church projects using her extraordinary talent as an artist and a leader to get things done. She was also the lead soloist in her church choir and also the lead soprano in the Lincoln Civic Choir for a time. As a member of the Artists Guild, she also had many showings of her beautiful oil paintings and sold many. She won first place at a regional art show in Kansas City, Missouri one year. When the newest Lincoln City Mission was being built, in the 1980's, Anita was onsite there every day volunteering her management expertise in food service. She set up an onsite food service to keep all the workers and construction workers fed until the building was complete. Anita became involved in grief counseling, became a counselor herself to go on to help many people. Her life goals were to always help others. Volunteering at many places achieved that goal. Her last volunteer service was for St. Elizabeth Hospital for over 15 years. Working in the hospitality section, aiding families in finding their loved ones. Anita had a strong vibrant personality with a fabulous sense of humor. She was liked and respected wherever she went. Anita remained good friends with ex husband, Harold D. Couse over the years which included having family gatherings during the holidays. She was preceded in death by her parents. Anita had no siblings. Survivors, son and daughter-in-law Mark S. and Zenaida Crouse, daughter Susan K. and DeVon S. Rap. Private family service. Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com