Anita Dreimanis

October 22, 1941 – February 26, 2021

Anita was born on Oct. 22, 1941 in Cesis, Latvia, and passed away Feb. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. Donations can be made to the Latvian Evangelic Church: 3272 Mohawk St, Lincoln, NE 68510 and to the Capital Humane Society. Celebration of Life will be held in the future. https://aspenaftercare.com/obituary/anita-dreimanis/