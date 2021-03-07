Menu
Anita Grace Nickeson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Anita Grace (Busboom) Nickeson

August 11, 1938 – March 5, 2021

Anita Grace (Busboom) Nickeson, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on March 5, 2021. She was born August 11, 1938, to John T. and Minnie (Ehmen) Busboom. She graduated from Filley High School. Anita married Keith Nickeson on September 27, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, NE. They farmed south of Wymore and were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. They retired and moved to Lincoln where they were members of Sheridan Lutheran Church. Anita served as secretary of schools in Beatrice, NE. She taught Bible school and Sunday school for many years. She had a love for music and was on the worship and music committee, as well as a choir member and soloist for many occasions. She was a member of the Home Extension Club and enjoyed volunteering at Gage County Immunization Clinic and Barnabas Store. Anita was a sponsor for many school events and attended many of her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and working on the University of Nebraska Lincoln event staff. Anita is survived by her husband of 61 years Keith, daughters Linda (Henry) Farrens, Tekamah, NE; Diane (Richard) Ray, Bennington, NE; and Darla (Rick) Haugerud, Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Ethan Ray of Minneapolis, MN; Holden (Melissa) Ray of Newark, DE; Mariah (Luke) Potadle of Omaha, NE; Leia Farrens of Steamboat Springs, CO; and Megan, Erik, and Nik Haugerud of Lincoln. Great granddaughter, Violet Bea Ray. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in law Thees and Irene Busboom, sister Rosetta Remmers, sister-in-law and brother-in laws Janice and Delmar Tjaden, Anita and Karl Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, John T. & Minnie (Ehmen) Busboom, brother-in-law Chris Remmers, and parents-in-law Virgil and Ruth Nickeson. A Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 4-7pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Private Family Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:00pm, with interment to follow. The service and interment will be private, but may be viewed by the public via livestream. Condolences and livestreaming information at www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Anita from the extension Club. I always her company. She was very pleasant to be around. My sympathy to her family.
Shirley Coffey
March 12, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Anita's passing. She was a wonderful person. I never remember her without a smile. One of my fondest memories of Anita is singing 'Kentucky Babe' as a trio song with her and my sister Phyllis. It was good to last visit with her shortly in Cortland last May.
Rosalyn (Ehmen) Parde
March 12, 2021
I worked with Darla for many years and heard many wonderful stories about her family, especially about Anita and Keith working at Nebraska Baseball games. Darla is a beautiful reflection of an amazing family through the generations. We know Anita and Keith did a wonderful job raising her. This shows the hidden impact of invisible heroes that we never met. The family is in our prayers. Love always.
Jake and Sheila Winemiller
March 9, 2021
What a sweet lady I enjoyed working with her at UNL events a real role model for the rest of us.
Barb Ward
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will miss working with Anita at track and baseball. She always had a smile and was so positive.
Roy and Judy Bartels
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Anita. She was a really nice lady and a good friend. I always enjoyed talking to her at Nebraska events. She will be dearly missed.
Jeanne Weisbrook
March 8, 2021
Our house is at 6204 2 North of yours, You and Anita invited us for cookies at the first opportunity, we will always remember your kindness. We share a love of music with Anita, I trust she now sings in the choir in the presence of Jesus. We will be praying for the comfort and peace of God to be with you in this time of grief. God Bless you, Myron
MYRON and Marsha Lautenschlager
March 8, 2021
I attended school in Filley with both Anita and Keith. My father, Albert Hietbrink was the Superintendent/coach at the time, and Anita had kept in touch with my late mother, Gretchen Hietbrink after I moved away from Lincoln and returned. May you experience the peacefull places, the tranquil moments, the quiet thoughts that nourish the soul. As time passes, little reminders of Anita will touch your heart. She will always be with you wherever you go, whatever you do. I'm thinking of you and hoping you will find comfort in your special memories, because time cannot steal the treasures of our hearts. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Let the beauty of each new day nourish your soul and bring you peace. Prayers and Blessings. Jacque Scholz
Jacqueline Hietbrink Scholz
March 7, 2021
