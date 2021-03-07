Anita Grace (Busboom) Nickeson

August 11, 1938 – March 5, 2021

Anita Grace (Busboom) Nickeson, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on March 5, 2021. She was born August 11, 1938, to John T. and Minnie (Ehmen) Busboom. She graduated from Filley High School. Anita married Keith Nickeson on September 27, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, NE. They farmed south of Wymore and were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. They retired and moved to Lincoln where they were members of Sheridan Lutheran Church. Anita served as secretary of schools in Beatrice, NE. She taught Bible school and Sunday school for many years. She had a love for music and was on the worship and music committee, as well as a choir member and soloist for many occasions. She was a member of the Home Extension Club and enjoyed volunteering at Gage County Immunization Clinic and Barnabas Store. Anita was a sponsor for many school events and attended many of her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and working on the University of Nebraska Lincoln event staff. Anita is survived by her husband of 61 years Keith, daughters Linda (Henry) Farrens, Tekamah, NE; Diane (Richard) Ray, Bennington, NE; and Darla (Rick) Haugerud, Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Ethan Ray of Minneapolis, MN; Holden (Melissa) Ray of Newark, DE; Mariah (Luke) Potadle of Omaha, NE; Leia Farrens of Steamboat Springs, CO; and Megan, Erik, and Nik Haugerud of Lincoln. Great granddaughter, Violet Bea Ray. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in law Thees and Irene Busboom, sister Rosetta Remmers, sister-in-law and brother-in laws Janice and Delmar Tjaden, Anita and Karl Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, John T. & Minnie (Ehmen) Busboom, brother-in-law Chris Remmers, and parents-in-law Virgil and Ruth Nickeson. A Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 4-7pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Private Family Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:00pm, with interment to follow. The service and interment will be private, but may be viewed by the public via livestream. Condolences and livestreaming information at www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.