Ann Louise (Eno) Holm

August 2, 1936 - September 25, 2020

Ann Louise (Eno) Holm, age 84, passed away on Friday September 25, 2020. She was born August 2, 1936 in Lincoln, NE to Forest and Darlene (Johnson) Eno. She earned a bachelor's degree from Drake University and a Master degree in Education from the University of Nebraska. Ann was a dedicated teacher and taught at Huntington Elementary in Lincoln for over 30 years. She enjoyed baking fresh bread, reading good books, knitting and visiting with friends and spending time with family. Ann's strong faith and sense of duty lead her to being a very active member of the Landing community where she lived a very happy and fulfilling life. She is survived by her two children, Peter and Mary, their spouses, and four beloved grandchildren. Memorial Services: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday (9-30-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Livestreaming at roperandsons.com/Livestream. As per CDC guidelines it is required for masks to be worn and social distancing must be observed. "Hugs from Home" or condolences at Roperandsons.com