Ann Poland

February 23, 2021

Ann Poland, 61 of Lincoln, passed away February 23, 2021. Ann is survived by her husband Don and their daughters Tricia (husband Doug) Benes and Caitlin Poland and 6 grandchildren and her mother, Blanche Trompeter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, February 26 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln. Burial to follow at St Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Steinaeur. Rosary will be at 10 am Friday at church. Visitation will be from 9 am to 10 am Friday at church. www.bmlfh.com