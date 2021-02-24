Menu
Ann Poland
Ann Poland

February 23, 2021

Ann Poland, 61 of Lincoln, passed away February 23, 2021. Ann is survived by her husband Don and their daughters Tricia (husband Doug) Benes and Caitlin Poland and 6 grandchildren and her mother, Blanche Trompeter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, February 26 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln. Burial to follow at St Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Steinaeur. Rosary will be at 10 am Friday at church. Visitation will be from 9 am to 10 am Friday at church. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all. Ann was a sweetheart!
Frank Ekeler
February 24, 2021
Sam, Craig, John, Brandon
February 24, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to the family.
Susie Kreifel-Huber
February 24, 2021
