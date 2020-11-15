Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anneliese L. "Anne" Bathel

Anneliese "Anne" L. (Roehr) Bathel

November 12, 2020

Anneliese "Anne" L. (Roehr) Bathel, 94, of Beatrice, died November 12, 2020. Funeral service: 11:00 A.M. November 18, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Burial: Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation at Fox Funeral Home. Anne's funeral service livestreamed: St. John Lutheran Church Beatrice website and click on the link provided. Masks are required. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
17
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
18
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.