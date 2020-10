Annette (Hall) Gifford

August 24, 2020

Annette Gifford (Hall) met the love of her life Dave in the bread aisle at Dave's Shur Save in 1994. They spent many wonderful years together traveling, rock hunting, dancing, and clowning around. She was an avid bicyclist and adventurer. She is survived by many who loved her. No services, please enjoy some laughs and a card game in memory of this beautiful human.