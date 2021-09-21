To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We all send condolences, Anthony was a wonderful cousin. We will miss him and wish peace and comfort to all of our family. Julie, and children, we send prayers and hope you can find comfort in time.
Alvin Moore and Family
Family
September 24, 2021
Diane Bullock and Girls
September 24, 2021
In loving memory of Cousin Anthony., who cared so deeply about family. Recalling lots of good times from our youth.
Diane Bullock
Family
September 24, 2021
Ronnie, and the Moore family
September 23, 2021
Sharing in your sadness in the loss of our Cousin. Praying for comfort during this time.
Vivian Moore McCray
Family
September 23, 2021
I will cherish my memories with Anthony forever.
Cheryl Hackworth
September 22, 2021
Condolences to Anthony´s siblings, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. I am grateful for Anthony´s artistic talents reflected in the Bullock family reunion crest that he created. RIP cousin
Vidette Bullock Mixon
Family
September 22, 2021
Gone way too soon. Rest in heaven, my friend. Our Whittier days memories I will forever cherish. My deepest sympathy to Anthony's family. May the peace of God bring comfort to you all.