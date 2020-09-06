Menu
Anthony "Tony" Edwards

December 21, 1968 - August 30, 2020

Tony was born December 21, 1968 in Lincoln, NE to Andrew "Bub" & Patti Edwards. He passed away August 30, 2020.

Tony is survived by his Daughter, Jourdain (Wes) Thurman; Grandchildren, Bryant, Brock, and Ava; Parents, Andrew "Bub" & Patti Edwards; Brother, Dirk (Sandy) Edwards; Nieces, Mackenzie (Zach) Buller and Morgan Edwards; Nephew, Darick Edwards; Great-niece, Annabelle Buller; Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins, who all loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-5 PM with a Celebration Message starting at 2 PM at Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall (241 Victory Lane Lincoln, NE 68528)


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
