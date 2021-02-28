Anthony Whitney

January 28, 1968 – February 9, 2021

Anthony Albert Whitney, 53, passed away at home on February 9, 2021, in Satellite Beach, Florida with family by his side. Anthony was born on January 28, 1968 to Robert (Bob) and Shirley Whitney in Lincoln, NE. Growing up Anthony and his siblings spent a lot of time and had fun at his parents automotive salvage yard, Capital City Auto Recyclers. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1986. After high school Anthony moved to Florida.

Anthony worked as a pool refinisher/plasterer. He was a hard worker and continued to work through his cancer diagnosis and treatments. Anthony had a kind and beautiful soul and would do anything to help anyone out. He loved being around people and always loved a good party. Anthony loved the outdoors and began camping and fishing at an early age.

He enjoyed visiting his cousins on the farm in Syracuse, Nebraska and taking part in 4-H and taking their prized animals to the County fair. After he moved to Florida his love for fishing expanded to the ocean and deep sea fishing. He had a love for stock car racing and Husker football, which brought out the Big Red t-shirts and friends gathered around.

Anthony married Judith (Wolf) Sands on September 2, 2000, on the ocean in Key West, FL. They welcomed a daughter, Nicole Caitlyn Whitney, on March 13, 2002. He also had one step-daughter, Laura Sands, whom he loved and helped raise.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Judith, of Satellite Beach, Florida, daughter Nicole, who is in the US Air Force and stationed in Washington, DC, mother Shirley Whitney, sisters Deborah (John) Bandiola, Pamela Traudt of Lincoln and brother Spencer (April) Whitney of Bellwood, NE, and many nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Laura Sands, father Robert (Bob) Whitney and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 24, 2021, at 5:00 pm at Rosie's Sports Bar and Grill, 1501 Center Park Rd, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be sent to the family, in care of Deb Bandiola, 5331 High Street, Lincoln, NE 68506.