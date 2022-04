Archie Wayne Hilliard

March 25, 1932 - March 19, 2021

Archie Wayne Hilliard 3-25-32 to 3-19-21, leaves behind his wife Shirley and a host of loving family.

Memorial Service: 4:00 pm Saturday (3-27-21) College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott. Memorials in lieu of flowers, Union College Worthy Student Fund, 3ABN or College View SDA Children's Sabbath School Building. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com