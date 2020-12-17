Menu
Ardella Ann Miller
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Ardella Ann Miller

June 6, 1933 - December 13, 2020

Ardella Ann Miller, age 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Ardella was born June 6, 1933 to Herman and Viola (Haack) Meyer. She graduated from Tobias High School in 1951. Upon graduation she became a nurse's aide. She and her husband Clel owned and operated Miller's General Store in Daykin, NE. After that time, she worked as a seamstress for several years for Kellwood/Swingsters in Fairbury, NE.

Ardella was heavily involved in Zion Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. Through these functions she meet several friends which she loved dearly. Above all else, her passion in life was her family. Ardella delighted in time spent with her kids and spoiling her grandkids. She enjoyed many hours invested in her garden. On the weekends you were likely to find her listening to Clel play polka music while she danced along.

She is survived by daughter, Patty (Joe) Selig; sons, Lonnie (Janet), Lynn, Lyle (Kelly), Lowell (Becky); daughter-in-law, Kris Miller; brother, Harlan Meyer, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ardella is preceded in death by parents, husband, Clel; son, Larry and grandson Landen.

A private family service will be held 10am Friday, December 18 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. You can join the service virtually on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Southlake Village Care Center c/o Michelle Davis, 9401 Andermatt Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526. Condolences to lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family, sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God cares about you, how you feel, and invite you to let them help you.
Jeremiah 29:11,12
Neighbor
December 19, 2020
Sending my condolences at the loss of your Mom. I always enjoyed visiting with her.
Liz Tilgner Hamilton
December 17, 2020
