Ardeth F. Elwood

September 22, 1937 - October 26, 2020

Ardeth F. Elwood, 83, of Lincoln passed away peacefully October 26, 2020. Born September 22, 1937 in Seward. Daughter of Floyd and Dorothea (Spore) Curtis. Ardy graduated from Tilden High School, attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and retired as a legal assistant for the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Survivors include son Todd Pospisil, daughter Lisa (Pospisil) Kistaitis, sister Jackee Brock and her grandchildren Sarah Kate Pospisil, William Pospisil, Ashley Kistaitis and Macy Kistaitis. Ardy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Charlotte Kenin and Ann Spore and husbands William Pospisil, Leonard Carlson and Robert Elwood.

A celebration of life will be held Friday October 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Cancer Society. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com