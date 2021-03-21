Ardyce Jean Kirk

May 30, 1922 - March 17, 2021

We regretfully announce the passing of Ardyce Jean Kirk of Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 17, 2021. Ardyce was a resident of Avista Senior Living (formally Brookdale), 3920 Juan Tabo Place, and passed peacefully under their care. Ardyce was born May 30, 1922, on the family farm near Boelus, Nebraska, to Robert and Ida Obermiller, and graduated from Boelus High School in 1939. She graduated from St. Paul Business College (St. Paul, Nebraska).

Ardyce, was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth. She was an example of faith and fortitude to her family. Ardyce worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C., prior to the start of WWII. In 1942 she transferred to San Francisco, California, where she met her future husband, who was serving in the Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1945 they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After the children were all in school, she returned to work as a secretary for the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center at Kirkland AFB, retiring in 1982. After retirement, she worked as a volunteer with the Albuquerque Convention and Visitors Bureau as a Kachina Greeter and sang with the "Sweet Adelines". She was also active in NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) as well as an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

Ardyce loved traveling, singing with her sisters, dancing, and was proud of her gardening skills. She enjoyed sharing delicious tomatoes every summer. Ardyce traveled through 48 of the 50 states, and her favorite trip was to the Holy Land. She was a good friend to many and was loved by her neighbors. She showed strength during times of adversity and will be missed by her family and friends.

Ardyce was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John William Kirk, and two sisters, Bernice Harrison and Irma Bellamy. She is survived by five children: daughter, Marsha Labodda and husband Ed Alazraqui of El Paso, Texas; son, Dan Kirk and wife Priscilla from Scottsdale, Arizona; son, John Kirk and wife Marylyn from Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter, Janis Williams of Glendale, Arizona; and son, Dr. William Kirk and wife Tamra from Zumbro Falls, Minnesota. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren: Doug Labodda and wife Brenda Stady; James Kirk, Jennifer Hughes and husband Richard; Dayna Morrison; David Williams; Daniel Schairer and wife Carrie; Abigail Schairer and wife Geena: Edward Alazraqui and wife Robyn: and Carlos Alazraqui and wife Laura. Ardyce is also survived by her brother-in-law, George Bellamy of Cairo, Nebraska, and a nephew, Bruce Bellamy and wife Cheryl of Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition, she had several great-grandchildren. She was indeed proud of her family and their accomplishments.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be streamed Thursday, March 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Please consider a memorial donation to St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona Street NE, Albuquerque NM 87110, or to your favorite charity. Please share a memory or sign our online guestbook for Ardyce Kirk at www.FrenchFunerals.com. French – Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com