Arlin R. Nisley

February 11, 1928 - June 5, 2021

Arlin R. Nisley, 93, of Lincoln, died on June 5, 2021. Mr. Nisley was born February 11, 1928 to Ray & Laura (Kayser) Nisley in Bennet, NE. Arlin farmed his entire life.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores; grandson, Eric Nisley; brother, Forest Nisley; sisters, Pearl Hendricks & Velma Pearson. Survived by his children, Arlyce (Ken) Koerner, Kirk (Becky) Nisley, Doug (Carol) Nisley, James Nisley (Rob deBara); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Nisley; brother-in-law, Roger Pearson.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5315 S 162nd St, Walton, NE 68461. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8P on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present to greet friends from 6-8P. Memorials are suggested to People's City Mission or the Lincoln Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.