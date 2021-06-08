Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlin R. Nisley
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Arlin R. Nisley

February 11, 1928 - June 5, 2021

Arlin R. Nisley, 93, of Lincoln, died on June 5, 2021. Mr. Nisley was born February 11, 1928 to Ray & Laura (Kayser) Nisley in Bennet, NE. Arlin farmed his entire life.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores; grandson, Eric Nisley; brother, Forest Nisley; sisters, Pearl Hendricks & Velma Pearson. Survived by his children, Arlyce (Ken) Koerner, Kirk (Becky) Nisley, Doug (Carol) Nisley, James Nisley (Rob deBara); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Nisley; brother-in-law, Roger Pearson.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5315 S 162nd St, Walton, NE 68461. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8P on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present to greet friends from 6-8P. Memorials are suggested to People's City Mission or the Lincoln Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
5315 S 162nd St, Walton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our most sincere condolences on the loss of your father Jim
Buzz and Gail Werner
Other
June 10, 2021
Arlyce-I know how dearly you loved your father & how deeply you feel his loss so I wanted you to know that I´m keeping you & your family in my thoughts & prayers.
Judy Swanson
June 9, 2021
Everyone at JT Auto Body
June 8, 2021
Prayers for the family. May God comfort you at this time.
Gloria Asch
Other
June 8, 2021
Thought s and Prayers to your families at your time if sorrow Sincerely, Gayle.
Gayle Weyers
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results