Arnold Magnuson
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Arnold Magnuson

February 24, 1924 - March 17, 2022

Arnold Magnuson, 98, was born 2/24/24 and died of natural causes on 3/17/22. Arnold was the first full-time Executive Director of the Nebraska Society of CPAs until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Darlene. Survivors include: Mary Jean "Midge" Dance (Lynn), Sue Laswell (Rick), and Tom Magnuson (Peg), 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be sent to the Capital Humane Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sue ~ Blessings to you, Midge & Tom. What a long life your dad experienced. Cherish the memories & take care. Hugs, Pam
Pamela Trehearn
March 23, 2022
