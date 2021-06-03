Arthur Richard Rockel

November 24, 1934 – May 31, 2021

Arthur "Art" Richard Rockel, 86 of Lincoln passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Born to George and Emma (Grassmick) Rockel on November 24, 1934, he was the youngest of 4 boys. He attended Lincoln High School where he graduated in 1953 with an emphasis in Trades Printing. Art married JoAnne Alice Lott on June 18, 1957 and enjoyed nearly 64 years of marriage together.

Art served in the US Army from 1959 until June 1963, spending some time in Germany, and earning several awards for Marksmanship, Driver and Mechanics, and Good Conduct. Following his time in the Army, Art and JoAnne settled into life in their home in Lincoln, Nebraska

. Art was an avid hunter and fisherman, activities which many family and friends enjoyed with him, along with his Vizsla's. Together Art and JoAnne did much travelling. They travelled and camped often with friends and family, and enjoyed many trips to places around the country and world.

Art knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and it is with this confidence that his family celebrates his life. He is survived by his wife JoAnne, sister-in-law Connie Lott, many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials may be given in his memory to My Bridge Radio, PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503, or at mybridgeradio.net. Please visit https://www.bmlfh.com/obituary/arthur-rockel