Arthur Dale Roelofsz

March 4, 1938 - March 4, 2022

Arthur Dale Roelofsz, 84, of Eldon, Missouri died on March 4, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Alvo, NE to Arthur and Josephine (Hargleroad) Roelofsz. He graduated from Alvo High School in 1957 where he lettered in sports. He went on to Milford Trade School in Milford, NE where he graduated as an auto mechanic. Dale served in the Air National Guard and was discharged with Honorable Discharge.

He worked at Goodyear Rubber Co, Lincoln, NE for 10 years. Dale started building and selling houses in the Capital Beach area in Lincoln. He moved to the Lake of the Ozarks, MO where he continued to design, build and sell houses throughout the lake area. Dale retired in 2014 and moved to Eldon, MO. He really enjoyed water skiing and re-designing cars.

Survivors include his brother, Robert of Lincoln, sisters, Pat Umland of Alvo, Nancy Oluffsen of Lincoln, nephews: Richard (Sue) Hildreth, Donald (Laura) Hildreth of Lincoln, John (Deb) Umland of Alvo, nieces: Peggy (John) Stevens of Golden, CO and Dayna (Andrew) Russell of Seattle, WA; numerous great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great niece. Best friend and companion Dee Brenneman. Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service at the Alvo Brethren Cemetery April 2, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be given to your favorite charity.