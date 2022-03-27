Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur Dale Roelofsz

Arthur Dale Roelofsz

March 4, 1938 - March 4, 2022

Arthur Dale Roelofsz, 84, of Eldon, Missouri died on March 4, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Alvo, NE to Arthur and Josephine (Hargleroad) Roelofsz. He graduated from Alvo High School in 1957 where he lettered in sports. He went on to Milford Trade School in Milford, NE where he graduated as an auto mechanic. Dale served in the Air National Guard and was discharged with Honorable Discharge.

He worked at Goodyear Rubber Co, Lincoln, NE for 10 years. Dale started building and selling houses in the Capital Beach area in Lincoln. He moved to the Lake of the Ozarks, MO where he continued to design, build and sell houses throughout the lake area. Dale retired in 2014 and moved to Eldon, MO. He really enjoyed water skiing and re-designing cars.

Survivors include his brother, Robert of Lincoln, sisters, Pat Umland of Alvo, Nancy Oluffsen of Lincoln, nephews: Richard (Sue) Hildreth, Donald (Laura) Hildreth of Lincoln, John (Deb) Umland of Alvo, nieces: Peggy (John) Stevens of Golden, CO and Dayna (Andrew) Russell of Seattle, WA; numerous great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great niece. Best friend and companion Dee Brenneman. Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service at the Alvo Brethren Cemetery April 2, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be given to your favorite charity.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.