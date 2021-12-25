Ashleigh Michele Casement

November 12, 1990 - December 20, 2021

Ashleigh Michele Casement, beloved daughter, passed away on December 20, 2021, after a life-long battle with chronic pancreatitis and other complications. She was born November 12, 1990, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ashleigh graduated from Norris High School in 2009; she was active in FBLA, FCCLA, Mock Trial, Camp Kitaki leadership, and was honored to attend Girl's State. Ashleigh studied Economics and Finance at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

After college, she worked for ALN Medical Management for many years, and most recently worked as an associate at TELCOR. Ashleigh had a passion for helping people and was truly a loving friend. She had a charismatic soul and a wonderful sense of humor. She was a devoted mother-her son was her life. Ashleigh is loved by many and will be terribly missed.

Ashleigh is survived by her son, Hunter M Schrader and his father, Matthew S Schrader; parents, Michael and Jamee Casement; siblings, Taylor B Brethouwer, Kennedy M Casement and Colin M Casement; her significant other, David Shinkle and his children.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, NE. Luncheon immediately following. Memorials are suggested to the following: A memorial account for Hunter at Union Bank Attn: Ashleigh Casement Memorial fund; An educational savings account at Nest529.com attention Hunter Schrader c/o Jamee Casement or a GoFundMe me has been set up at gofundme.com/Honoring-Ashleigh. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com