Ashley Catherine Pearl Brown

June 2, 1987 - April 9, 2022

Ashley Catherine Pearl Brown, 34, of Lincoln, died April 9, 2022. Born June 2, 1987 in Winslow, Arizona to Julia L. McCarthy and Archie R. Brown. Survived by her fiancé Alfonzo Dennard Sr. and children Jurnee, A'lauric, Azalia, Alfonzo and Alonna.

Celebration of Life will be 1-5 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1st Avenue Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com