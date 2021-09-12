Asuncion "Shawnee" Ramos

April 20, 1955 - September 9, 2021

Asuncion "Shawnee" Ramos, 66, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1955 to Cornelio and Rosalinda (Cauilan) Ramos in the Philippines. Shawnee loved to sing karaoke, travel, and spending time with family. She was always on the go visiting friends. Shawnee enjoyed Zumba classes as well.

Shawnee is survived by her 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 11 siblings, and mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Cornelio Ramos, and one brother.

Celebration of Shawnee's life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com