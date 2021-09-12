Menu
Asuncion "Shawnee" Ramos
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Asuncion "Shawnee" Ramos

April 20, 1955 - September 9, 2021

Asuncion "Shawnee" Ramos, 66, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1955 to Cornelio and Rosalinda (Cauilan) Ramos in the Philippines. Shawnee loved to sing karaoke, travel, and spending time with family. She was always on the go visiting friends. Shawnee enjoyed Zumba classes as well.

Shawnee is survived by her 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 11 siblings, and mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Cornelio Ramos, and one brother.

Celebration of Shawnee's life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart breaks for you all! She was such an amazing woman with such a big heart.
Sara Kraff
Work
September 12, 2021
I'm so very saddened,she was a wonderful person and was taken way to early. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Pam
Pam Bloom
September 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tong Fang
September 11, 2021
