Audrey Joyce "AJ" Johnson

March 29, 2022

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday (4-4-22) First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly. Visitation will be Sunday (4-3-22) at the Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street from 4-6 pm. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com