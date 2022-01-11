Audrey G. Ryan

January 9, 2022

Audrey G. Ryan, 101, of Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Married Sam Lund on May 8, 1943 and after his death she married Perry Ryan on September 17, 1974. Audrey enjoyed needlework and crafts of all kinds.

Survived by daughters Chris (Jack) Sherman of Omaha, and Audrey Mattson of Lincoln. Grandchildren Melinda Mattson, Michael (Anna Sears) Mattson, Tracy (Eric) Krelle, Alisa Sherman. Great-grandchildren Briana Tuveson, Samuel Tuveson, Taytum Krelle, Grant Krelle, Rowan Krelle and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 12 – 4pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln and 6-7pm at the church. Rosary will be Wednesday at 7 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 76th & Vine Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 am at the church followed by a burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 2300 S. 78th St, Omaha, at 12:30pm. Memorials to St. John Catholic Church. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.