Audrey G. Ryan
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Audrey G. Ryan

January 9, 2022

Audrey G. Ryan, 101, of Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Married Sam Lund on May 8, 1943 and after his death she married Perry Ryan on September 17, 1974. Audrey enjoyed needlework and crafts of all kinds.

Survived by daughters Chris (Jack) Sherman of Omaha, and Audrey Mattson of Lincoln. Grandchildren Melinda Mattson, Michael (Anna Sears) Mattson, Tracy (Eric) Krelle, Alisa Sherman. Great-grandchildren Briana Tuveson, Samuel Tuveson, Taytum Krelle, Grant Krelle, Rowan Krelle and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 12 – 4pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln and 6-7pm at the church. Rosary will be Wednesday at 7 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 76th & Vine Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 am at the church followed by a burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 2300 S. 78th St, Omaha, at 12:30pm. Memorials to St. John Catholic Church. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church
76th & Vine Street, NE
Jan
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church
76th & Vine Street, NE
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church
76th & Vine Street, NE
Jan
13
Burial
12:30p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
2300 S. 78th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
