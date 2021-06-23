Menu
Avis Marie Chandler
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Avis Marie (Nordmeyer) Chandler

June 13, 2021

Avis Marie Chandler (Nordmeyer) passed away on June 13 in Mesa, AZ. Avis struggled with several medical problems for a number of years before her death, however she declined rapidly after falling in her home and breaking a hip in April of this year.

She is survived by son Rick Rhoadarmer (and spouse Sandy) in Greensboro, GA, and daughters Sandra Sturgeon (spouse Brad in Maricopa, AZ), Carolee Kokes (spouse Greg in Lincoln, NE), and Pamela Thummel (spouse Glenn in Lyons, NE) in addition to 6 grandchildren (Andrew, Stacy, Monte, Dustin, Aaron, and Shannon) and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE at 2 PM on June 28. There will be a viewing opportunity prior to beginning of the service and a reception following the service. All memorials are suggested to Capitol City Christian Church. 7800 Holdrege St, Lincoln, NE 68505. Please include the charity "For God's Children International" in the memo section of the check.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
