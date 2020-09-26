Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
B. "Brad" Manes

B. "Brad" Manes

September 24, 2020

B. "Brad" Manes, 61 years of age, of Lincoln passed away at Bryan Medical Center East Thursday morning, September 24, 2020. Most recently he installed residential HVAC for Greens Furnace and Plumbing. Survivors include his wife Julie of Lincoln; daughter Paige Manes and her friend Matt Hellbusch of Omaha; 2 brothers, 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Viewing: Sunday from 12:00-9:00 PM with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00, and on Monday from 9:00 until service time at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn at any of the public events listed and casual attire is welcomed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Brad's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.