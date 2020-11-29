Menu
Barbara A. Verbeek
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Barbara A Verbeek

January 19, 1937 - November 27, 2020

Barbara A Verbeek, age 83, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Barbara was born January 19, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska. When she met Ira he moved her from the big city to a little farmhouse in Firth, Nebraska. She stood on the porch and pouted until she fell in love with the county living and soon mastered it all. She enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, gardening and worked for several years at Lakeview Nursing Home.

Survived by husband Ira Verbeek, daughters Carol Buettgenbach, Kathleen (Kelly) Lorchick, grandchildren: Jill Taylor; Stephan Buettgenbach, Gage Buettgenbach, Ryan (Alissa) Lorchick, Randi (Dustin) Miller, 11 great-grandchildren; 2 adorable twin great-great-granddaughters; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
With heartfelt condolences , we pray for comfort for you all. Please know that your Mom is still with you, just in a different way! All our love, Kathy & Don
Kathy Oneth
Friend
November 29, 2020
Don Johnson
November 29, 2020