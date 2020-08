Barbara Ann Rietsch

April 22, 1949 - August 26, 2020

Barbara Ann Rietsch, 71, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Barbara Ann Rietsch was born on April 22, 1949 in Geneva, Nebraska to Rex and Nona (Usher) Shaner.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, 10 am, August 29, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. lincolnfh.com The service will be Live Stream on Facebook.