Barbara Jean Elam
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Barbara Jean Elam

March 18, 1943 - December 16, 2020

Barbara Jean Elam, 77, of Lincoln, died on December 16, 2020. Mrs. Elam was born March 18, 1943 to Max & Leora (O'Donnell) Loofe in Davey, NE. Barbara worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 35 years. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Larry; children, Teresa (Kenny) Richter, John (Tiff) Elam, Mike Elam (Billi Hunt); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be 10:00 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Elam family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Barbara's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
Our thoughts and prayers are with you mike and your family
Dan and Lois Danico
December 21, 2020
I remember working with Barb at the telephone company back in the 70s she was always so kind to me. My condolences to the family
Verna Hoffman
December 20, 2020
I attended Waverly HS as a classmate of Barbara. I remember her as always being a smiling happy person. My condolences to the Elam family.
Gary Blomstrom
December 20, 2020
Larry, I am so sorry to hear of Barb's passing. I worked with her when she was in ICSC at the phone company. I was in Data Processing and we worked closely together on the CABS system - both installation and ongoing maintenance. I learned so much about the telephone industry from Barb and really enjoyed spending time with her. My prayers are with your family.
Sharon Bliemeister
Friend
December 19, 2020
Barbara and I started school together at Davey School in 1947 (if I calculated right) and graduated from Waverly in 1961. She was always a good friend. I know your family will have fond memories of her. My condolences to all of you. Denny
Dennis "Denny" Swanstrom
December 19, 2020
I'm so glad I got to chat with Barb a couple of months ago. She was an amazing and giving person. I'm sure everyone in her family will miss her a lot. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Leni Skaar
December 19, 2020
Larry so sorry for your loss. I am so glad that I got to know Barb years ago when she filled in for awhile at Roads. Lifting your family up in prayer for peace and comfort.
Vicki Garton
December 19, 2020
Larry I am so sorry for the passing of Barb. My heart goes out to you and your family. I knew Barb way back at the telephone company when she was on the mezzanine. She hired me many years later to work with her in ICSC. We had some great times and as my "boss lady" she was firm and fair.
Judy Churchwell
December 18, 2020
Theresa Dobson
December 18, 2020
