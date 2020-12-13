Menu
Barbara Elder
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Barbara (Carson) Elder

December 11, 2020

Barbara was born in Wessington Springs, SD and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1942. She then graduated nursing school at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL. She worked as a surgical nurse at hospitals in Rapid City, SD and Seattle, WA. After her marriage Barbara moved to Omaha and finished her career as a nurse for Omaha Public Schools.

Preceded in death by husband John T. Elder, parents James and Meta Carson, sisters Muriel Barns and Mary Beth Carson. Survived by son Bruce Elder (Lisa) of North Andover, MA, Janet Kettler (Richard) of Lincoln, NE, granddaughters Carson, Juliette and Chloe Elder, Madeline and Isabel Kettler, nieces and nephews.

No services per Barbara's request. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln or Capital Humane Society. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
We are very sorry to hear of the death of Barbara. Jack and I were colleagues at Creighton and we enjoyed their friendship and kindness.
Frank and Pat Dowd
December 14, 2020
