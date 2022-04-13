Menu
Barbara Darlene Hammons
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hammons Family Funeral Services
Barbara Darlene Hammons

November 10, 1952 - April 11, 2022

Barbara Darlene Hammons 69, Lincoln, born in Harrison Arkansas November 10th, 1952 Barbara is survived by two daughters Nickelle (Eric) Booe and Jessica (Marc) Quy; two Grandchildren, Three sisters and one brother, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, a brother, a sister, and a niece.

Funeral Service 11:00 am Friday, April 15th, 2022 at First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water, Ne. Visitation 1:00 pm 6:00 pm Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Interment Glendale Cemetery Louisville NE. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Live streaming, condolences and tributes may be sent at www.hammonsfs.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St, Weeping Water, NE
Apr
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
306 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE
