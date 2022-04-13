Barbara Darlene Hammons

November 10, 1952 - April 11, 2022

Barbara Darlene Hammons 69, Lincoln, born in Harrison Arkansas November 10th, 1952 Barbara is survived by two daughters Nickelle (Eric) Booe and Jessica (Marc) Quy; two Grandchildren, Three sisters and one brother, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, a brother, a sister, and a niece.

Funeral Service 11:00 am Friday, April 15th, 2022 at First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water, Ne. Visitation 1:00 pm 6:00 pm Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Interment Glendale Cemetery Louisville NE. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Live streaming, condolences and tributes may be sent at www.hammonsfs.com