Barbara Faye Stolp Montgomery Herout
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Barbara Faye Stolp Montgomery Herout

May 1, 1932 - December 9, 2020

She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Ray) Wobken, Seward, NE, Patricia (Bill) Tomes, Seward, NE, Michael (Mary) Herout, North Platte, NE, Elizabeth (Tim) Weber, Rockford, MI, James (Linda) Herout, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Brett (Jessica) Wobken, Andrew (Becky) Tomes, Erica Wobken, Cassandra (Jordan) Wilson, Jennifer Tobey, Stephanie (Tom) Grant, Alexandria (Lance) Pylman, Elizabeth (Adam) Bissell, Joseph (Melissa) Weber, Tyler Herout, Emily Herout, Nicholas Weber; step-grandchildren, Jessie McIntosh, Evan McIntosh; great grandchildren, Rylee Tobey, Mckenzie Wobken, Zane Wobken, Hazel Grant, Molly Grant, Amelia Grant, Sophia Pylman, Eleanor Bissel, Watson Tomes, Taelor Wilson and two on the way; brothers, Kenneth Stolp, Bill (Janice) Stolp; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 3-7pm Wednesday, Dec 16 at Volzke Funeral Home Seward. Funeral Mass 9:30am Thursday, Dec 16 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church Seward.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church
Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
