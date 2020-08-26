Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara J. Moore

Barbara J. Moore

September 17, 1928 - August 22, 2020

Barbara J. Moore, 91, of Lincoln, passed away August 22, 2020. Born September 17, 1928 in Burr Oak, KS to Amos and Arie (Smith) Callahan. Barbara was formerly department manager at Shopko. Family members include her daughter Judy Johnson, Brighton, MI; son-in-law Jerry Deichert, Omaha; grandchildren Kathryn (David) Barry, Lincoln, Meagan Deichert, LaVista, Sean and Jason Johnson, Brighton, MI; great-grandchildren Dexter and Rachel Barry, Haven Johnson; sisters Shirley Huff, Shelton, JoAnn Hunt, Anchor Point, AK; brothers Lyle Callahan, Park City, KS and Curt Callahan, Lynch. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Patricia Deichert, brothers Gordon, Boyd and Lloyd, sisters Blanche and Beverly. Private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment of ashes will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.