Barbara was the most kind and caring person I had the pleasure of knowing, warmest memories remain.
Barbara Jones
December 12, 2020
I worked with your mother for many years. She was a very kind caring, smart lady with lots of class. I learned a lot about being a good person from her. The world needs more beautiful soles like hers. Very sorry for your loss. Condolences.
Sandy Van Sant
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family.
Di KORENOSKI
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Barb was a nurse friend at Center of Mental health.
Jo Holloway
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barbs passing. Wonderful nurse to work with at St Joe. Prayers to the family