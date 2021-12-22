Barbara Marie (Svajgr) Lovercheck

January 17, 1943 - December 20, 2021

On Monday, December 20, 2021, Barbara Marie (Svajgr) Lovercheck passed away at her residence, Bickford Cottage, Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 78. Barb was born on January 17, 1943 in Friend, Nebraska to Marie Haas and Joseph Vaclev Svajgr. She graduated from Tobias High School in 1960 and Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1963. After graduation she was employed by Lincoln General Hospital until her retirement in 2005.

She was united in marriage to Daniel B. Lovercheck on August 26, 1967 in Tobias, Nebraska. They were married for 15 years and raised three children, Daniel J., Debra K., and Darin J. Lovercheck. Earl (Gene) Griffin and Barb shared a special relationship for the last 30+ years of her life. Barb and her sister Marilyn grew up on the family farm southwest of Tobias. She attended a one room schoolhouse, Lonestar, until attending Tobias HS. While attending Tobias she was active in volleyball and Pep Club.

After high school she moved to Lincoln to pursue a career in nursing. She worked at Lincoln General Hospital in several departments, ending her career in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

Throughout Barb's lifetime she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities. At home and at many of those activities she could be seen crocheting and enjoying other's company. She also traveled with friends to destinations such as Alaska, New Orleans, Jacksonhole, and many other places. Barb and Earl maintained a winter residence in Arizona where she would spend part of each fall and spring enjoying the warm weather. Barb moved to Bickford Cottage in November 2018.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marie, and brother-in-law, Robert Kratochvil. She is survived by her children, Dan (Alicia), Debra (Mike) of Lincoln, and Darin (Barbara) of Humphrey; grandchildren Andrew and Zackery Lovercheck of Lincoln, Laura Lovercheck (great-granddaughter Lilyanna Patton) of Bellevue, and Joseph (Jayme) Lovercheck of Wayne; sister, Marilyn Kratochvil of Wilber; special friend Earl Griffin of Lincoln; former spouse, Daniel B. Lovercheck of Lincoln; and numerous other extended family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St., Lincoln. lincolnfh.com