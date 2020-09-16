Barbara Lynn Bechtolt

March 7, 1943 - September 13, 2020

Barbara Lynn Bechtolt, age 77, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Barbara was born March 7, 1943 in Sargent, Nebraska to Lois Graves and "Kelly" Saindon. She was united in marriage to Duane Bechtolt on September 16, 1961.

She is survived by husband, Duane Bechtolt; daughters, Michelle Wilkinson (fiancé, Doug Beran); Jennifer (Michael) Kauppert; son, Jeffrey (Karen) Bechtolt; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation with family will be held 4-6pm Thursday, September 17, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln; all are welcome. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.