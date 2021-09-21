Barbara Lynn Ufford

April 27, 1956 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Robert. Survived by: daughter Lisa (Brian) Yager, son Nicholas (Mary) Ufford, grandchildren: Braden, Jared, Cory, Robert, Brandon, Jonathan, Kayla, Aiden, siblings: JoAnne (Gregg) Clement, John (Arlene) Morris, Gayle (Russ) Zima.

Celebration of Barbara's life: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel) Memorials to The Farm: The Senior Dog Sanctuary, 469 Co. Rd. 21, Ceresco, NE 68017. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com