Barbara Lynn Ufford
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE

Barbara Lynn Ufford

April 27, 1956 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Robert. Survived by: daughter Lisa (Brian) Yager, son Nicholas (Mary) Ufford, grandchildren: Braden, Jared, Cory, Robert, Brandon, Jonathan, Kayla, Aiden, siblings: JoAnne (Gregg) Clement, John (Arlene) Morris, Gayle (Russ) Zima.

Celebration of Barbara's life: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel) Memorials to The Farm: The Senior Dog Sanctuary, 469 Co. Rd. 21, Ceresco, NE 68017. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Sep
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
