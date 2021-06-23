Menu
Barry W. Jackson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Barry W. Jackson

August 13, 1947 - June 20, 2021

Barry W. Jackson, age 73, of Orlando, Florida passed away at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska Sunday, June 20, 2021. Barry was born August 13, 1947 to Ralph and Alice Jackson. Barry retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Doreen; son, Michael (Gregory) Jackson; daughter, Cindy (Jim) Julian; grandchildren, Tarin Jackson, Ashley Mills, and Taylor Garnes; great-granddaughter, Elanor Garnes; sister, Sharon (Mike) Riordan; brother, Brad (Kathy) Jackson and several nieces and nephews. Barry is preceded death by his parents.

A graveside service for Barry will be held Friday, June 25 at 11 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
