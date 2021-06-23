Barry W. Jackson

August 13, 1947 - June 20, 2021

Barry W. Jackson, age 73, of Orlando, Florida passed away at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska Sunday, June 20, 2021. Barry was born August 13, 1947 to Ralph and Alice Jackson. Barry retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Doreen; son, Michael (Gregory) Jackson; daughter, Cindy (Jim) Julian; grandchildren, Tarin Jackson, Ashley Mills, and Taylor Garnes; great-granddaughter, Elanor Garnes; sister, Sharon (Mike) Riordan; brother, Brad (Kathy) Jackson and several nieces and nephews. Barry is preceded death by his parents.

A graveside service for Barry will be held Friday, June 25 at 11 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/.