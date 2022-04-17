Barry L. Munyon, M.D.

June 14, 1953 – April 10, 2022

Barry L. Munyon, M.D., age 68, of Omaha, NE died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at UNMC. Barry was born on June 14, 1953, in Smith Center, Kansas, to Dwaine and Connie (Robinson) Munyon. He was raised in Lincoln, NE, and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1971 and earned his medical degree in 1978. Following medical school, he continued his education at UNMC for his Internal Medicine residency training. He then began his career in private practice in 1982. Barry was known to his colleagues, residents, nurses, and patients as a compassionate and caring physician.

Survivors include his wife, Cyndi of Omaha; three children: Matt Munyon of Omaha, Kristin (Mike) DuBose of Omaha and Abbey (Caleb) Gregg of North Port, AL; three grandchildren: Jayme Horan, Alysha and Michael DuBose all from Omaha; one brother, David Munyon of Lincoln, NE, and his mother, Connie Munyon of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwaine Munyon.

Visitation with family present: Tuesday, April 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha. Funeral service: Wednesday, April 20th at 11:30am, Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St. in Omaha. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church Pantry.