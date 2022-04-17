Menu
Barry L. Munyon M.D.
Barry L. Munyon, M.D.

June 14, 1953 – April 10, 2022

Barry L. Munyon, M.D., age 68, of Omaha, NE died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at UNMC. Barry was born on June 14, 1953, in Smith Center, Kansas, to Dwaine and Connie (Robinson) Munyon. He was raised in Lincoln, NE, and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1971 and earned his medical degree in 1978. Following medical school, he continued his education at UNMC for his Internal Medicine residency training. He then began his career in private practice in 1982. Barry was known to his colleagues, residents, nurses, and patients as a compassionate and caring physician.

Survivors include his wife, Cyndi of Omaha; three children: Matt Munyon of Omaha, Kristin (Mike) DuBose of Omaha and Abbey (Caleb) Gregg of North Port, AL; three grandchildren: Jayme Horan, Alysha and Michael DuBose all from Omaha; one brother, David Munyon of Lincoln, NE, and his mother, Connie Munyon of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwaine Munyon.

Visitation with family present: Tuesday, April 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha. Funeral service: Wednesday, April 20th at 11:30am, Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St. in Omaha. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church Pantry. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 ; www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
i am sorry about your lost he was my dr for some tim e
sheila sadofsky
April 15, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I was a patient of Dr Munyon for many many years. He was the best and we always managed to get a conversation going on what concerts we had been to and some politics too. My prayers are with the family.
Sharon Littrell
April 15, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dr Barry Munyons passing ! He was a wonderful caring doctor and friend to everyone he meant ! Was a good person inside and out ! So so sorry Cindi , children and grand children he´ll be greatly missed by so many people!
Patty Loyd
Work
April 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. So giving in his life!
Debbie Hahn Hiergesell
April 14, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Barry as a med student on rounds in my training, and as a partner with IMA for many years. He was a great physician with an awesome sense of humor and incredible knowledge of Internal Medicine and trivial facts.. He will be missed by all and remembered as a good friend and awesome doctor. My sincerest condolences to all of his family. Dr Doug Brouillette
Dr Doug Brouillette
Work
April 14, 2022
Sympathy to Cyndi and his family from his Lincoln Northeast high school class of 1971. He will be missed.
Cindy Brotzman Hilsabeck
School
April 13, 2022
Dr. Munyon was a great physician and a friend. I have worked with him for 18 years. He loved his family, grandkids , and he was dedicated to his patients. He will be missed dearly. My thoughts and prayers to his families.
Lori Ritchie
April 12, 2022
