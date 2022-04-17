Barry A Schneider
March 29, 2022
Wife Diana. Father Arlen, Mother Pauline (deceased). Brother Cory (Kelly). Sons Travis(Sarah), Jacob (Samantha), Step-sons Michael Ertl (Shelia), Christopher Ertl (Jasmine). Brother-in-law Richard Morgan (Lynn). 2 Grandchildren, 9 Step-Grandchildren, 1 Future Step-Great-Grandchild. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews.
Celebration of Life April 24th at Hollywood Bowl 920 North 48 from 3pm-6pm. Please dress casually or in your favorite Bowling Fishing or Racing Shirt.