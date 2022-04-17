Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barry A. Schneider

Barry A Schneider

March 29, 2022

Wife Diana. Father Arlen, Mother Pauline (deceased). Brother Cory (Kelly). Sons Travis(Sarah), Jacob (Samantha), Step-sons Michael Ertl (Shelia), Christopher Ertl (Jasmine). Brother-in-law Richard Morgan (Lynn). 2 Grandchildren, 9 Step-Grandchildren, 1 Future Step-Great-Grandchild. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews.

Celebration of Life April 24th at Hollywood Bowl 920 North 48 from 3pm-6pm. Please dress casually or in your favorite Bowling Fishing or Racing Shirt.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.