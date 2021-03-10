Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice H. Benbow
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Beatrice H. Benbow

August 16, 2004 - March 4, 2021

Beatrice H. Benbow age 16 of Lincoln passed away March 4, 2021. She was born August 16, 2004 in Kansas City, Missouri to Timothy and Kristi (Weihrauch) Benbow. Beatrice was a sophomore at Lincoln North Star High School where she was active in the marching band, pep band and color guard. She always liked to be busy with activities and one of her favorite's was playing baseball.

She is survived by her Dad, Timothy Benbow, brothers, Nolan Benbow and Naden Benbow. Step sister, Isabella Piparo, step brother, Blake Ryan. Paternal grandparents, Eugene and Marilyn and maternal grandfather, Jim Weirhrauch. Preceded in death by her mother, Kristi and maternal grandmother, Nancy.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S. 84th Street, Lincoln. Visitation Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from Noon until 7:00 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln. Interment will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler, Missouri. Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel of Butler, Missouri will be handling the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
715 East Mill St., Butler, MO
She was so funny she always had a smile on her face she stayed positive she help through school one of my bad days she aways made me laugh Alot she was so funny
Chey
March 10, 2021
